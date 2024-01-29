PPP Chairman To Address Public In Dera On Jan 30: Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would unveil the party’s future roadmap before the public on January 30 in Haq Nawaz Park in district DI Khan, said PPP secretary information Faisal Karim Kundi.
In a media statement issued here, Kundi said that Bilawal would inform the people about the future strategy, development and prosperity plan for the country after coming to power.
He hoped for an overwhelming welcome to the PPP chairman by the people of DI Khan.
