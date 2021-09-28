PPP chief expresses heartfelt grief over death of Wajid Shamsul

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of veteran journalist, renowned intellectual and former ambassador Wajid Shamsul Hasan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of veteran journalist, renowned intellectual and former ambassador Wajid Shamsul Hasan.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was saddened and so were other party members and leaders.

"With the death of Wajid Shamsul, Pakistan has lost a patriot," he said, adding that the "Truth of the matter is that he was not only PPP's but the entire nation's asset".

He said Wajid Shamsul rendered invaluable services for journalism and democracy, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

"His father Nawab Shamsul Hasan had remained Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's associate for 40 years. He was also the Bhutto family's great friend," he added.

