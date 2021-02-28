UrduPoint.com
PPP Gives Only Despondency To People Of Sindh: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

PPP gives only despondency to people of Sindh: Asad Umar

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has given only despondency to the people of Sindh though it pretended to be championing the cause of the province.

Addressing the party's supporters here, Umar said Prime Minister Imran Khan on his part understands the miseries being confronted by the people and that he was eagerly trying to address the same.

He informed that he was visiting the districts of Sindh on instruction of the PM so that a network of development projects could be spread in the province.

The minister blamed the PPP for reducing the province's infrastructure into ruins during its continuous rule in Sindh for last 13 years.

"The PPP's present leadership has actually gone against the party's popular slogan of roti, kapra aur maka (bread, clothes and shelter) by contrarily snatching all these provisions from the people," he said.

Umar accused the PPP for engulfing all government departments in corruption and turning the government schools to cattle pens.

He said though some leaders of PTI Sindh were demanding replacement of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the government wanted the governor to continue.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had objected to the polling results from 23 polling stations in Daska based constituency in Punjab.

However, he added, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced renewed polling in all the polling stations.

Former Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPA Sidra Imran and other PTI leaders accompanied the minister.

The visit was hosted by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

