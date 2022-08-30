PPP guarantees constitutional rights for people: Nayyar Bukhari

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary General Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Tuesday said that the People's Party had always brought the country out of crises, while ensuring people get their guaranteed constitutional rights.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Syed Salim Shah who officially announced his joining with the PPP.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the district and city organizations of the party should fully support the flood victims, and all possible support should be ensured to the affected families in this hour of difficulty.

Instructions had also been given to PPP organizations in the areas to set up relief camps, he added.

On this occasion, President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najamuddin and In-charge Central Secretariat Sibatul Haider, President PPP Abbottabad District Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, Information Secretary Nasir Hussain Awan and Office Secretary Sardar Shehbaz were also present.