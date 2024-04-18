Open Menu

PPP Leader Arbab Alamgir Appears Before Accountability Court

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM

PPP leader Arbab Alamgir appears before accountability court

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Arbab Alamgir on Thursday appeared before the accountability court in a reference against him and his spouse Member National Assembly (MNA) Asma Alamgir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Arbab Alamgir on Thursday appeared before the accountability court in a reference against him and his spouse Member National Assembly (MNA) Asma Alamgir.

The accountability Judge Rajab Ali conducted a hearing on the illegal assets of both the accused.

After summoning the accused, the court adjourned further hearing till May 7.

Arbab and his wife Asma were accused of making illegal assets worth Rs 330 million in Peshawar and Islamabad.

According to NAB, these assets included residential bungalows, prize bonds, bank accounts and plots.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Wife Bank Alamgir May Prize Bond Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on ..

Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa

50 seconds ago
 'PBM committed to empower women by providing skill ..

'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'

52 seconds ago
 Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Inf ..

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series

28 minutes ago
 Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires stron ..

Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..

27 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Expo ..

KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre

34 minutes ago
 PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Netw ..

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..

41 minutes ago
KP Minister attends Fourth International Public He ..

KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU

38 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

30 minutes ago
 MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

30 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

30 minutes ago
 COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

30 minutes ago
 Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan