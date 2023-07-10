PPP leadership fighting against poverty, empowering youth : Sharmila Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi Monday said that her party leadership was fighting for the rights of underprivileged people and empowering youth for the restoration of true democracy in the country.

"PPP was making all-out efforts to bring youth into the mainstream in a bid to empower them socially and economically", she said while talking to a Private news channel.

Sharmila said the Pakistani youth only needed guidance, otherwise, they were capable enough to prove themselves in the world.

When asked about the talk of seat adjustment between the two parties, she replied, "PPP only wants timely general elections and it is a common practice among politicians that they came together for seat adjustments and alliances before elections.

" "PPP was neither in favour of early nor delayed general elections it only demands transparent and timely elections which should be acceptable to all", she mentioned.

Replying to a query, she replied that political stability was highly important right now to achieve economic stability, attract investment, and ensure development and prosperity in the country.