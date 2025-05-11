PPP pays rich tributes to Pak army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bahawalpur has paid rich tributes to Pakistan military for defeating India in its own territory.

Talking to media persons here, Farooq Ali Mughal, Secretary Information, PPP Bahawalpur, said that the nation was proud of the Pakistan military who defeated the enemy in its own territory.

“We pay rich tributes to officials and personnel of Pakistan military who defended the country in the war,” he said.

He said that world had observed that defence of Pakistan was very strong. “The international community has observed that Pakistan military not only destroyed Indian fighter jets but also Indian airbases and military installations,” he said. He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with making Pakistan an atomic power.