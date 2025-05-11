Open Menu

PPP Pays Rich Tributes To Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PPP pays rich tributes to Pak army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bahawalpur has paid rich tributes to Pakistan military for defeating India in its own territory.

Talking to media persons here, Farooq Ali Mughal, Secretary Information, PPP Bahawalpur, said that the nation was proud of the Pakistan military who defeated the enemy in its own territory.

“We pay rich tributes to officials and personnel of Pakistan military who defended the country in the war,” he said.

He said that world had observed that defence of Pakistan was very strong. “The international community has observed that Pakistan military not only destroyed Indian fighter jets but also Indian airbases and military installations,” he said. He credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with making Pakistan an atomic power.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan