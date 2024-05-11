PPP Punjab announces party reorganisation plans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf has announced party's strategy for reorganisation in the province.

In a press conference held at the PPP Central Punjab office here on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of meritocracy and pledged to bring forward capable individuals, including women and youth, for key roles within the party.

He said that the reorganisation process aims to strengthen the party's presence from the tehsil to the provincial level within 100 days.

He expressed optimism for future elections in Punjab, dismissing perceptions of the PPP's weakness in the province. Additionally, he highlighted the crucial role of Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Malik in fostering economic development and political stability.

He affirmed President Asif Ali Zardari's confidence in Malik's abilities to advance national interests and promote prosperity. The event was attended by several prominent PPP members, signaling a united effort towards revitalizing the party's presence in Punjab.