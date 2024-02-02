Open Menu

PPP Pursuing Pro-people Agenda: Asifa Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari has said that it was only the PPP which was pursuing the pro-people agenda while other parties were in the field for power

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asifa Bhutto Zardari has said that it was only the PPP which was pursuing the pro-people agenda while other parties were in the field for power.

Addressing a public gathering in Kandyari city, Sanghar district on Thursday night, Asifa Bhutto said that improving the health sector was the PPP's top priority.

Everyone, whether rich or poor, needed better medical treatment facilities and that was why the PPP government had established hospitals providing free of charge treatment, she added.

"We have built the best hospital for treating liver disease in Gambbat where free treatment was being provided to the patients not only from Sindh but also from all over the country and abroad," she said.

The PPP had planned to establish a hospital Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sanghar, Asifa said.

She said her party government had provided clean water facilities in Achro Thar area, besides building a best road network in the entire district.

Asifa urged the people to vote for the PPP so that after forming the government it would address all their grievances.

