PPP Seriously Working On Solving Problems Of The City: Mayor Karachi
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is seriously working on solving the problems of the city and we would continue the mission of development under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.
The construction of Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road will improve the transportation situation in the area and will provide facilities to the patients coming to Jinnah Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Road and Kala Pul Road near Jinnah Hospital, said a statement on Friday.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that along with the construction of roads, drainage system and street lights had also been installed. As many as 80 poles and lights have been installed on the three roads. We do not forget the work after laying the foundation stone and get the project in the stages of completion as development work is going on in all the seven districts of Karachi without any discrimination, he said.
He said that we were working in all the districts of Karachi with the spirit of service without discrimination. The Tannery Road in Lyari will be completed soon while work on Korangi causeway bridge is going on fast, he expressed.
The Mayor Karachi said that we would lay the foundation stone of a sewerage scheme in central district and PPP will take steps to improve the sewerage system in Essa Nagri, he said that in the first phase of the Pakistan Life Savers program we will train the city wardens and after that traffic police personnel and other citizens will also be trained for this.
This good work is being done, now if anyone goes to court on this too, we do not care it, we will continue to work for the welfare of the city and its citizens, he observed.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case14 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to ensure gas supply to consumers of Quetta: Naseer24 minutes ago
-
Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM34 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man44 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara54 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC1 hour ago
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families1 hour ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust1 hour ago
-
Karachi youth STEM learning festival in full swing1 hour ago
-
Canals desilting under way1 hour ago
-
3 laborers died due to electrocution in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Chief Justice AJK High Court approves 3 circuit benches for hearing cases1 hour ago