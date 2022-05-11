PPP supports promotion of sports at local level: Barrister Murtaza Wahab

UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said the Pakistan Peoples Party had always promoted sports at local level to provide opportunities for young emerging players to showcase their talent

"Football is the favourite sport of the poor and middle class which required constant hard work and training to move forward," the Administrator said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of the football tournament held at Punjab Colony Football Ground.

PPP leader Karamullah Waqasi, CBC Vice Chairman Najeeb Wali, Councilor Hameed Chandio, Jamil Ahmed, Babar Jamal and others were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appreciated the performance of the players who showed excellent performance in the final match and commended them for their standard performance.

He said that in order to be a good footballer, one needs physical fitness and stamina as well as basic technique, skill and understanding of the game.

"The game of football is very advanced and new methods and techniques are being used all over the world.

We also have many international standard footballers and coaches who could play an important role in training young players along these lines," he added.

The Administrator said there were numerous football clubs in Karachi and the competitions among them were the focus of attention of the spectators.

He said in order to develop football, there should be more and more football grounds in every district of the city.

"The city administration was playing its role in that regard we wanted quality of football tournaments at the local level to be further improved so that Pakistani youth could play like the foreign players and make their country famous at the international level," he added.

The Administrator Karachi also spoke to the players and organizers participating in the final match and urged them to continue working hard and improve the quality of their tournament.

He presented trophies to the winners and runners-up at the prize distribution ceremony of the final match and also gave prizes and medals to the players who showed best performance.

