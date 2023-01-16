UrduPoint.com

PPP Workers Celebrate LG Polls Victory In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 05:17 PM

The workers of the Pakistan People's Party celebrated the victory in the local body elections in Hyderabad and staged rallies in different areas of the district

Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the workers on the party's success in the elections.

He also congratulated the people of Hyderabad who voted for the party in LG polls.

He said Pakistan People's Party will bring prosperity to the lives of people while a new era of development will soon begin in Hyderabad.

