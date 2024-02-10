PPPP’s Amir Shah wins PP-250 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Syed Amir Ali Shah has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-250, Bahawalpur-VI by securing 26,260 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Syed Iftikhar Hussain of

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) who bagged 24,253 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 52.56 percent.