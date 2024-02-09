PPPP’s Mehboob Ali Khan Bajarani Mahar Wins PS-6 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 05:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Mehboob Ali Khan Bajarani has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-6 Kashmore-III by securing 86,365 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Abdul Qayyum of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan who bagged 9,945 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 55.26%.
