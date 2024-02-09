PPPP’s Murad Ali Shah Wins PS-77 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 06:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' (PPPP) Murad Ali Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-77 Jamshoro-I by securing 74,613 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Roshan Ali Buriro of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 10,268 votes.
Voters’ turn-out remained 53.44%.
