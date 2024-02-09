PPPP’s Sohail Anwar Wins PS-12 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 05:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sohail Anwar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-12 Larkana-III by securing 54,077 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Moazzam Ali Khan of the Grand Democratic Alliance who bagged 31,850 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 46.96%.
