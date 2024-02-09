PPPP’s Sohail Anwar wins PS-12 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Sohail Anwar has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-12 Larkana-III by securing 54,077 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Moazzam Ali Khan of the Grand Democratic Alliance who bagged 31,850 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 46.96%.