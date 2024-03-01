QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party leader Sarfraz Bugti on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the slot of Chief Minister Balochistan.

The election for the Balochistan chief minister position is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has jointly nominated Sarfraz Bugti as their candidate for the top slots of the leader of the house in line with the formula decided to form government at Federal level and coalition government in Balochis­tan.

Sarfraz Bugti thanked PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his nomination as chief minister (CM) Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti, who served as interior minister in caretaker setup and provincial home minister in Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri’s cabinet, had joined PPP before February 8 elections.

He would be likely elected unopposed as no other lawmaker has so far submitted nominations paper for CM Balochistan post.

PPP has emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House with 18 seats.

APP/ask