PPP's Sarfraz Bugti Submits Nomination Papers For CM Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party leader Sarfraz Bugti on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the slot of Chief Minister Balochistan.
The election for the Balochistan chief minister position is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).
The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has jointly nominated Sarfraz Bugti as their candidate for the top slots of the leader of the house in line with the formula decided to form government at Federal level and coalition government in Balochistan.
Sarfraz Bugti thanked PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his nomination as chief minister (CM) Balochistan.
Sarfraz Bugti, who served as interior minister in caretaker setup and provincial home minister in Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri’s cabinet, had joined PPP before February 8 elections.
He would be likely elected unopposed as no other lawmaker has so far submitted nominations paper for CM Balochistan post.
PPP has emerged as the largest parties in the 65-member House with 18 seats.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First-ever Research Arena 2024 kicks off at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Civil Defense Day with renewed resolve2 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers Rs 2.59b from 86,871 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK2 minutes ago
-
2nd Job Fair & Industrial Expo ends at GCWUF2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Mirpurkhas launches an awareness campaign for traffic rules2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 68 emergencies in Feb12 minutes ago
-
DC Jamshoro along with officials inspected arrangements of Qalandar’s Urs12 minutes ago
-
Police investigation housemaid death12 minutes ago
-
Schools in Swat district closed due to inclement weather12 minutes ago
-
Painter Ali Azmat's interactive session at Alhamra21 minutes ago
-
Delegation of All Class-IV Employees Association calls on CM KP22 minutes ago