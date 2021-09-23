PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

Under-training officers from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) Peshawar visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Under-training officers from Pakistan Provincial Services academy (PPSA) Peshawar visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore, here on Thursday.

The 23-member delegation was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

"We are transforming Police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern emergency response unit", said COO PSCA while addressing the Officers.

The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3 namely, operations monitoring centre, emergency call center, dispatch control center, and media monitoring center.