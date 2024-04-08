Open Menu

PRCS And IFRC Distribute Buffaloes Among Flood-affected Families Of Sindh, Baluchistan

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) To support the livelihoods of the communities affected by the 2022 monsoon floods, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has completed the distribution of buffaloes in Sindh and Baluchistan.

According to PRCS spokesman, 360 buffaloes were distributed among the flood survivors, under the livelihood assistance initiative, with 60 buffaloes in each of the five districts in Sindh, including Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Khairpur and Shikarpur.

Additionally, 60 buffaloes were distributed in the Jaffarabad district of Baluchistan.

He further informed that 120 buffaloes would be distributed in Dera Ismaili Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Dera Ghazi Khan district in Punjab in the coming days.

He added that the distribution of buffaloes were carried out in separate ceremonies held in the aforementioned districts while the events were graced by Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, Secretary General, PRCS; Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan; the leadership of PRCS’s respective district branches, staff and volunteers from PRCS and IFRC, and community representatives and notables.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari expressed gratitude for the tremendous efforts of PRCS staff and volunteers who have been tirelessly working day and night to provide much-needed assistance to flood-affected people.

He highlighted PRCS's commitment to continuing its support to communities through various interventions, including cash assistance, shelter, livelihood assistance, healthcare, and hygiene promotion.

Sardar also called upon Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) to play an active role in assisting the affected communities.

“We remain dedicated to our mission of serving humanity and stand ready to support communities in their journey towards recovery and resilience”, he added.

Piwi Ophoff, Head of Country Delegation, IFRC Pakistan, commended the teams involved in assisting those in need.

According to him, “The distribution of buffaloes among the flood survivors is one of the key initiatives taken by the national society to empower the livelihoods of the affected communities while IFRC remains committed to supporting the national society in providing livelihood opportunities to the flood survivors, to improve their well-being and building their resilience to climatic shocks.”

The beneficiaries and community elders have appreciated the PRCS and IFRC's initiative, as it will empower the livelihoods of the communities ravaged by the 2022 floods.

