Preparations Discussed For Kohat By-elections In Police Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:22 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A meeting was convened in Kohat to discuss arrangements for the upcoming by-elections, with Divisional SPs, circle SDPOs, and other concerned police officials in attendance.

Chaired by DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan, on Thursday the meeting delved into topics such as polling material, staff security, election management, and the overall security situation.

Participants also addressed strategies for maintaining law and order and ensuring peaceful elections.

Deployment of personnel and readiness to handle challenging situations were reviewed, along with discussions on instilling voter confidence and maintaining public order.

