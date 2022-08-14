President grieves over loss of lives in traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Alvi Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement, he prayed for elevation of the ranks of the deceased in Jannah.

He prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.