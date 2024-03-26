President lauds valour of security forces for foiling Turbat terror attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation to foil a terrorist attack at the Naval Base in Turbat.

The president, in a statement, said that timely and effective action by the security forces to thwart the attack was appreciable.

He also lauded the valour of the soldiers who carried out the clearance operation and eliminated the terrorists.

President Zardari paid tribute to Sepoy Noman Fareed who embraced martyrdom during the operation.

Reiterating the government's resolve for the complete eradication of terrorism in the country, he prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.