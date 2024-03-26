Open Menu

President Lauds Valour Of Security Forces For Foiling Turbat Terror Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

President lauds valour of security forces for foiling Turbat terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday lauded the security forces for their successful operation to foil a terrorist attack at the Naval Base in Turbat.

The president, in a statement, said that timely and effective action by the security forces to thwart the attack was appreciable.

He also lauded the valour of the soldiers who carried out the clearance operation and eliminated the terrorists.

President Zardari paid tribute to Sepoy Noman Fareed who embraced martyrdom during the operation.

Reiterating the government's resolve for the complete eradication of terrorism in the country, he prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise and patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Asif Ali Zardari Turbat Family Government

Recent Stories

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

12 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

1 hour ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

2 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

5 hours ago
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

14 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

14 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

14 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan