President Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operation In Kech
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tributes to the security forces personnel on the successful operation against terrorists in Turbat area of district Kech, Balochistan, which resulted in the killing of three terrorists.
President Zardari reiterated continuing the fight against the menace of terrorism till its complete elimination from the country.
"Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering," the president said in a statement issued by the President House Press Wing.
