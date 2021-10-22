UrduPoint.com

President Promulgates Ordinance To Form Rahmatul-Lil Alameen Authority

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance to form National Rahmatul-Lil Alameen Authority with an objective to promote research on Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and guide youth on multiple aspects of Holy Prophet's life.

Called "The National Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority Ordinance", the document provides for the formation of the said body with the prime minister as its patron and comprise a chairperson and six other members, according to the ordinance circulated by the law ministry Thursday.

Moreover, a high level advisory body board would also be constituted to provide advice and strategic guidance to the patron to meet the Authority's objectives.

According to the document, the functions of the Authority included to actualize the concept of Riasat-e-Madina based upon justice, rule of law and welfare state and inculcate them in the life of individuals as well as society.

It will review and project the literature on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and coordinate with education department to organize events on the subject, and provide international counter-narrative to various misconceptions against islam prevalent globally.

The establishment of the Authority was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently during his address at the inaugural ceremony of Ashra Rahmatullil Alameen (PBUH).

