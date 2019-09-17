President stresses upon effective prevention of drugs use

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that narcotics prevalence across the globe still posed a threat to the human lives and stressed upon focusing on the preventive methods to keep the drugs out of the reach of addicts as long-term curative measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that narcotics prevalence across the globe still posed a threat to the human lives and stressed upon focusing on the preventive methods to keep the drugs out of the reach of addicts as long-term curative measures.

Addressing a launching ceremony of 'Am'aan' project, an artificial intelligence based data system, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said the narcotics control was still a complex challenge for the world as billions of Dollars were being spent over it.

Appreciating the efficacy of the 'Am'aan' project, the president said it was much needed project to tap the artificial intelligence for controlling the drug abuse in which enormous efforts were put.

He stressed upon effective prevention of drugs use, so that the addictive people could be taken out of this scourge.

The president also traced the emergence of synthetic drugs which had put the western countries into a crisis.

The president said now, the synthetic drugs were being manufactured leading to several deaths and destroying huge number of families.

The use of narcotics in Pakistan had increased after the Afghan war, he said, adding Afghanistan was still a major source of narcotics production.

The president observed that there should be adequate health centers with proper treatment methods and emphasized that the best method was to keep drugs away from the addictive people.

He regretted that the people who became addicts not only destroyed themselves, but also damaged their families and such scenario was unfortunate one.

The president noted that early diagnosis of an addictive person was crucial for treatment than the later stage.

The president also appreciated efforts of Minister for Frontier Region and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi.

He also noted with alarm that a large number of students were usingsome kind of drugs which were addictive.