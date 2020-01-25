President witnesses Pak-BD T20I at Gaddafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Saturday witnessed the 2nd Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani received the distinguished guests at the stadium.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazam ul Hasan was also present.

President Alvi stayed at the stadium briefly and watched the latter half of the Bangladesh batting innings.