President Zardari To Address Joint Parliament On April 16
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2024 | 02:06 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint parliamentary session exercising the authority vested in him under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is due to deliver an address to the joint session of the parliament on April 16, marking the commencement of the parliamentary year following the general elections.
The joint session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, at 4:00 PM, as announced by a press statement from the President House.
This address falls under the constitutional provision outlined in Article 56(3), which mandates that "At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons."
President Zardari has summoned the joint parliamentary session exercising the authority vested in him under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.
Recent Stories
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shalwar Kameez, Peshawar Chappal attract shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Awais sets April 23 deadline to curb power pilferage5 minutes ago
-
Prices of edibles checked, complying of government-set prices emphasis5 minutes ago
-
11 water pilferers booked25 minutes ago
-
Poultry surges to Rs 680 per kg in Bahawalpur35 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain from April 10 till April 15 with gaps35 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews road project35 minutes ago
-
Majority of natives move to inbred towns leaving capital deserted45 minutes ago
-
Students thwart illegal construction in school45 minutes ago
-
World health day observed45 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations enter final stage55 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city55 minutes ago