Open Menu

President Zardari To Address Joint Parliament On April 16

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2024 | 02:06 PM

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint parliamentary session exercising the authority vested in him under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is due to deliver an address to the joint session of the parliament on April 16, marking the commencement of the parliamentary year following the general elections.

The joint session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, at 4:00 PM, as announced by a press statement from the President House.

This address falls under the constitutional provision outlined in Article 56(3), which mandates that "At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons."

President Zardari has summoned the joint parliamentary session exercising the authority vested in him under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Parliament April From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

42 minutes ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

45 minutes ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

20 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan