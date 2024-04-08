President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint parliamentary session exercising the authority vested in him under Articles 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is due to deliver an address to the joint session of the parliament on April 16, marking the commencement of the parliamentary year following the general elections.

The joint session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16th, at 4:00 PM, as announced by a press statement from the President House.

This address falls under the constitutional provision outlined in Article 56(3), which mandates that "At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons."

