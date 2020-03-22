UrduPoint.com
Press Club To Remain Close Owing To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Press Club to remain close owing to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Press Club (PPC) will remain closed from March 23 to March 31 in connections of coronavirus said a notification issued by Press Club administration on Sunday.

Ban has been imposed on any Press Conference, Seminar and Workshop during this period.

If any person or community has any problems contact with the Press Club Administrator Ayub Khan and he will share with the Journalists.

The decision has been taken to ensure social distancing to save people after outbreak of coronavirus which has affected numbers of people in different areas of Pakistan.

