Open Menu

Price Control Magistrates Conduct Crackdown Against Price Hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike

Responding to citizens' grievances over food prices, Price Control Magistrates on Wednesday have initiated enforcement measures to ensure adherence to prescribed rates for food items in their respective areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Responding to citizens' grievances over food prices, Price Control Magistrates on Wednesday have initiated enforcement measures to ensure adherence to prescribed rates for food items in their respective areas.

Following directives from Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Sana Fatima conducted inspections in the Malkpur, Salhad and Jabriya areas.

During her visits, she scrutinized markets, shops, hotels, bakeries, and general stores, while taking action against those found violating Tandoori Roti price regulations.

The AAC1 imposes fines and also served notices to many Tandoor owners and shopkeepers as part of the enforcement drive.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price Market From

Recent Stories

14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested

14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested

3 minutes ago
 GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor

GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor

4 minutes ago
 World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas

World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas

4 minutes ago
 President for stronger economic, cultural ties wit ..

President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China

4 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I ma ..

Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand

14 minutes ago
 Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on ..

Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders

16 minutes ago
N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide st ..

N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide stalled EU talks

16 minutes ago
 Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim ..

Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim bail of PTI leader

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

16 minutes ago
 Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital

Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital

16 minutes ago
 PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

38 minutes ago
 Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to en ..

Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to ensure relief for growth in Paki ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan