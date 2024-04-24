Price Control Magistrates Conduct Crackdown Against Price Hike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Responding to citizens' grievances over food prices, Price Control Magistrates on Wednesday have initiated enforcement measures to ensure adherence to prescribed rates for food items in their respective areas
Following directives from Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner 1 Sana Fatima conducted inspections in the Malkpur, Salhad and Jabriya areas.
During her visits, she scrutinized markets, shops, hotels, bakeries, and general stores, while taking action against those found violating Tandoori Roti price regulations.
The AAC1 imposes fines and also served notices to many Tandoor owners and shopkeepers as part of the enforcement drive.
