Prime Minister Appreciates ARY Digital For Raising Salaries Of Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Prime Minister appreciates ARY Digital for raising salaries of employees

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appreciated President and Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital for responding to his call and raising salaries of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appreciated President and Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital for responding to his call and raising salaries of employees.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I appreciate President & CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees.

I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees."

>