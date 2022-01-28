Prime Minister appreciates ARY Digital for raising salaries of employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appreciated President and Chief Executive Officer of ARY Digital for responding to his call and raising salaries of employees.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I appreciate President & CEO of Ary Digital Network Salman Iqbal for responding to my call & raising salaries of employees.

I am appealing to other companies who have made record profits during the past year to also raise salaries of their employees."