Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on tax reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on tax reforms here on Friday, the PM Office said.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razzak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain; Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar, Chairman board of Investment and other senior officials.