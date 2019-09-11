Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar discuss overall situation of province

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at his office and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting also discussed development projects in Punjab, a PM Office statement said.