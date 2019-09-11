UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Discuss Overall Situation Of Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at his office and discussed overall situation of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at his office and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting also discussed development projects in Punjab, a PM Office statement said.

