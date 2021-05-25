(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said justice and welfare of the masses were the two main principles of Riasat-e-Madina, which could ensure progress and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said justice and welfare of the masses were the two main principles of Riasat-e-Madina, which could ensure progress and development of the country.

The prime minister was expressing his views during a meeting with Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and other CII members, who called on him here. Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and PM's Special Representative Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present in the meeting, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister underlined the CII's important role in realizing the ideals of State of Madina.

He regretted that the West had adopted the principles and achieved progress because justice prevailed there and no one was regarded as above law.

In Pakistan, no leader had ever thought of transforming the country into a real Islamic welfare state, he added.

The prime minister said he had entered into politics to serve the poor under the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said he knew the West very well and reached the conclusion that by following the basic guiding principles of islam and the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Pakistan could be transformed into a welfare and developed country.

The prime minister observed that the Western values had been different, whereas the country's youth required guidance in that regard and referred to the role of IIC which could be very helpful.

He further said Islam had given rights to the womenfolk and strength to the weaker segments of society.

By following the guiding principles of Islam, a justice system could be enforced helping them to get rid of corruption, he added.

The prime minister noted that realization of the State of Madina was a continuous struggle in which the role of all segments of society, including religious leaders, would be very significant.

The IIC chairman and members lauded the prime minister for effectively raising voice for the Tahafaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW), building narrative against Islamophobia, and for the rights of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The IIC members included Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Syed Zainullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Pirzada Junaid Amin, Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman and Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah, Maulana Muhammad Haneef Jalandhri, Justice (retd) Muhammad Raza Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Khan, Justice (retd) Manzoor Hussain Gillani, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Javed Aamir Usman and Professor Dr Farkhanda Mansoor. The research officers of the Council also attended the meeting.