UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges World To Hold India Accountable For Its Crimes Against Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:46 PM

Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiri people

Prime Minister Imran Khan while reaffirming Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause, has called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while reaffirming Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause, has called upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

"We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The prime minister said, "Today marks two years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)." These actions, he said, were followed by unprecedented military siege, and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory. "Yet, India has failed to break the will of Kashmiri people," he added.

Imran Khan pointed out that the Kashmiris faced unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses.

"India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land," he added.

The prime minister further said that those measures were in blatant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

"Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully rejected these steps," he added.

Imran Khan said the criticism and censure of India's illegal actions in the IIOJK by a number of international organizations, including the UN, OHCHR and European Parliament, international media, various human rights experts and human rights organizations was well documented.

He said Pakistan had the utmost respect for the people of IIOJK for their unparalleled courage, sacrifices and persistence in facing Indian tyranny as they resolutely struggled for their legitimate right to self-determination.

"All the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in the IIOJK, from the outset, the measures initiated on and after August 5, 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, are violations of international law, including the Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void," the prime minister maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Minority Parliament Jammu Geneva May August 2019 Media All From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

18 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

48 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: J ..

PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: Jamshaid Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran ..

Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran for Alleged Attack on Vessel - ..

2 minutes ago
 UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's exp ..

UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's export to Italy

2 minutes ago
 Dozens hurt in Lebanon clashes on blast anniversar ..

Dozens hurt in Lebanon clashes on blast anniversary

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.