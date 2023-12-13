Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic development of Ummah

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday said that the solution to all problems being faced by the Ummah lies in prioritizing the science and technology sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday said that the solution to all problems being faced by the Ummah lies in prioritizing the science and technology sector.

Speaking at a press briefing session with the journalists at COMSTECH, Prof. Choudhary informed that the difference between the developed and developing world is not the lack of resources, wealth or capital, but it is the knowledge that makes a difference.

He said that there are 57 OIC member states from South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia inhabiting 1.9 billion people and 60% population is below the age of 27 years, 23 member states are LDC as per the United Nations, share only 2.97% of world high technology export and acquire 1.6% of world patents, expenditure of research and development is 0.3% of GDPs, which is well below the world average, and only 17 universities of the OIC region are in top 50.

Prof. Choudhary said that the challenges of OIC member states include massive poverty, unemployment, inequality, women illiteracy, conflict zones, massive displacement of the human population, political instability and frequent disruption of the democratic process.

He said that 180 million people are food insecure. He said that out of the 10 most climate change-vulnerable countries, 5 are in the OIC region, including Pakistan, Mozambique, and Maldives.

He mentioned that a non-functional education system and over 180 million children out of school worsened the situation further.

Prof. Choudhary emphasized that science can only help to meet these challenges and green and gene revolution can feed the hungry.

He said the global life expectancy can exceed 100 years of productive life.

He said that antibiotics and antivirals are saving the lives of millions of people today.

He said that biotechnology, 3D printing of organs, gene editing, smart computers, synthetic bacteria, and nanotechnology will redefine the world around us.

Prof. Choudhary shared a comprehensive report of COMSTECH programs, past activities and future plans for the socio-economic development of the OIC states.

Replying to the questions from the journalists, he said there is a need for networking and collective efforts to meet the challenges being faced by the Ummah.

He said new technologies will be of great help to meet the challenges created by climate change.

He also emphasized the need for resource mobilization for the scientific and technological development of the Ummah.

To another question, Prof. Choudhary said that Pakistan is blessed with intellect and has produced renowned scientists and intellectuals which makes it prominent among all Muslim-majority countries.

Responding to a question, the Coordinator-General said that COMSTECH can provide need-based training at the local level too.

The briefing was attended by print, electronic and online media persons.