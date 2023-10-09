Open Menu

Prisoner Vans Collide, 10 Persons Sustain Injuries

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Prisoner vans collide, 10 persons sustain injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Two police vehicles carrying prisoners collided due to brake failure in a van, resulting in injuries to 10 persons including five prisoners and five police officials on Noor Shah Talai Road in Kot Addu.

The injured individuals received immediate assistance from the Rescue 1122 team, who provided them with necessary first aid.

The injured police officers are identified as Muhammad Parvez, Fayyaz, Imran Ghafoor, Saleem, and Riaz. Similarly, injured prisoners included Amjad, Tahir, Shahzad, Falak Sher, and Ghulam Mohiuddin.

