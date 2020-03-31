UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Private Hostel Offered For Isolation Center In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:21 PM

Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir Lower

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited a private hostel, which has been offered for isolation center by a local philanthropist

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited a private hostel, which has been offered for isolation center by a local philanthropist.

The hostel has total 48 rooms having all facilities and the deputy commissioner lauded the philanthropic deed of the owner and stated that through coordination, unity and spirit they would defeat the coronavirus.

The district administration has also appreciated the role of all welfare organizations in combating coronavirus.

Meanwhile, focal person for crises management cell Dr Irshad Ali Roghani has said that a total of 52 suspected coronavirus patients have been reported from the district so far. He said result of 23 patients has been received, of which five had tested positive while 18 cases were declared clear.

He also said that district administration and district police had declared 127 houses as quarantine homes in which 224 people had been settled.

Related Topics

Police Timergara All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar gains 61 paisa rise against Rupee

14 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close down in seesaw trade

7 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: World Bank poverty warning, Chi ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 23 deaths and 1866 Coronavirus ca ..

58 minutes ago

ADB supports China Gas to ensure uninterrupted gas ..

55 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.