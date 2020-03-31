Private hostel offered for isolation center in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited a private hostel, which has been offered for isolation center by a local philanthropist

The hostel has total 48 rooms having all facilities and the deputy commissioner lauded the philanthropic deed of the owner and stated that through coordination, unity and spirit they would defeat the coronavirus.

The district administration has also appreciated the role of all welfare organizations in combating coronavirus.

Meanwhile, focal person for crises management cell Dr Irshad Ali Roghani has said that a total of 52 suspected coronavirus patients have been reported from the district so far. He said result of 23 patients has been received, of which five had tested positive while 18 cases were declared clear.

He also said that district administration and district police had declared 127 houses as quarantine homes in which 224 people had been settled.