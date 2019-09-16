Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Monday said due to acumen and pro-active foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country's importance has been enhanced among comity of nations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Monday said due to acumen and pro-active foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country's importance has been enhanced among comity of nations.

Addressing a public gathering in his constituency Nowshera, he said Pakistan's importance at international level has been recognized by head of states of prominent countries including US President Donald Trump.

He said Pakistan's foreign policy was aimed to resolve Kashmir issue according to wishes of Kashmiri people and resolutions of UN, adding that Pakistan would never let alone Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle from Indian occupation.

He said Indian leadership should have to realize that war was not a solution to any issue.

The minister said International community should impose trade sanctions on India and Islamic states should also suspend trade agreement with India in the wake of recent atrocities in held Kashmir.

"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and believes in peace, however if war is imposed on us we would give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression," Pervez Khattak asserted.

The minister said the entire nation stood by Pakistan armed forces and would fight to defend the country till the last bullet and drop of blood.

He said Pakistan has come out of economic crisis and on the path of achieving progress and prosperity. The economic policies of the country were aimed to reduce foreign debt and creating more jobs for youth.

The minister said that various CPEC projects were under way, adding that a new city stretched over 800 Kanal of land would be established near Rashakai interchange at Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway where all facilities including sports, health, education and others would be provided.

Likewise, Rashakai economic zone which is part of CPEC is be established on 40,000 Kanal of land to set up over 1000 industrial units thus providing jobs to hundreds of thousand jobs to youth.

He said that new trade routes are being opened to Central Asian states, Afghanistan, Russia and China.