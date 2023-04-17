UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Monday and imposed fine of Rs.75000 against 14 profiteers in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas of the district

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs. 55000 from 8 traders.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwer and the price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 15000 from a trader.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with relevant officers visited different markets and checked prices. He also charged a fine of Rs. 5000 against 5 traders for overpricing.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

