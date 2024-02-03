Program Held In Honor Of Syed Jamal Shah At SLA
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah has said that artists are inherently peace-loving individuals. He expressed his delight at visiting Hyderabad, stating, "I am very happy to be here; I have received a lot of love here, and I will return with pleasant memories."
He said this while addressing a ceremony held in his honour at the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Friday.
The minister said that sensitive individuals distance themselves from malice because they do not harbour negative thoughts under any circumstances.
Addressing the event, Syed Zawar Naqvi said that he has been watching Syed Jamal Shah for a long time, he is a great artist and has painted beautiful colours in art.
Bhittai Arts Council’s Rafiq Esani also spoke in the program. On this occasion, Syed Jamal Shah was also presented with traditional Sindhi Ajrak and bouquets.
