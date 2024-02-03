Open Menu

Program Held In Honor Of Syed Jamal Shah At SLA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Program held in honor of Syed Jamal Shah at SLA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah has said that artists are inherently peace-loving individuals. He expressed his delight at visiting Hyderabad, stating, "I am very happy to be here; I have received a lot of love here, and I will return with pleasant memories."

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in his honour at the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) on Friday.

The minister said that sensitive individuals distance themselves from malice because they do not harbour negative thoughts under any circumstances.

Addressing the event, Syed Zawar Naqvi said that he has been watching Syed Jamal Shah for a long time, he is a great artist and has painted beautiful colours in art.

Bhittai Arts Council’s Rafiq Esani also spoke in the program. On this occasion, Syed Jamal Shah was also presented with traditional Sindhi Ajrak and bouquets.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamal Shah Event From Love

Recent Stories

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

2 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

2 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

2 hours ago
 Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

2 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

2 hours ago
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

2 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

2 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

2 hours ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Cultur ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University

2 hours ago
 AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir d ..

AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

2 hours ago
 MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad

MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan