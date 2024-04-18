Progress of development schemes reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of new developmental projects in Bahawalpur Division totaling Rs 9998.664 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of new developmental projects in Bahawalpur Division totaling Rs 9998.664 million.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich, Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaqat Ali Gilani, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Syed Tanveer Hussain, Additional Director education Department Zahoor Ahmed Chohan, Director General PHA Robina Iqbal Abbasi, Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Akram, Chief Librarian Dr. Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Director Development Waqas Muhammad Deen, and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Mehmood Azhar, along with other relevant officials. Commissioner Nadir Chatha mentioned in the meeting degradation of the sewerage system of Bahawalpur will commence soon with an estimated cost of Rs 1312.864 million.

He also announced a project with an estimated cost of Rs 600 million for installing water filtration plants in schools. Additionally, work will be carried out on approved projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5664.6 million for the construction of new roads, maintenance of old roads, and installation of street lights. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated that approved projects with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million will be initiated for the beautification and installation of monuments for the city's greenery and beauty and for enhancing the city's internal roads. The meeting also reviewed a project with an estimated cost of Rs 1300 million for the restoration of historical forts in Bahawalpur, including Derawar Fort and Jamgarh Fort.

Commissioner Bahawalpur stated that a project costing Rs 380 million has been proposed for the upgradation and revival of the Sher Bagh Bahawalpur, while a project estimate of Rs 71.

2 million is also under consideration for the upgradation of the slaughterhouse and general bus stand. Additionally, he mentioned a project costing Rs 120 million for the upgradation of Central library Bahawalpur and an estimate of Rs 50 million for the Ganweriwala project.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division emphasized that no compromise will be made on the quality of developmental work. Various developmental schemes of different departments in the division were reviewed. Deputy Director of Development Waqas Muhammad Deen and Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz briefed Commissioner Bahawalpur on the progress of various projects.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha stated that the journey of progress in Bahawalpur Division is rapidly advancing as per the directives of the Punjab government. All officers from concerned departments informed the meeting in detail about the progress of their respective developmental projects. In the meeting, detailed briefings were given on the sewerage system of Bahawalpur city and the construction of important roads, as well as the drainage and sewage water disposal system.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa informed in the meeting that strict monitoring of all public welfare projects in all sectors of the district is being carried out. He emphasized that there will be no compromise on the transparency of developmental projects and all relevant authorities have been clearly instructed that no leniency will be shown on the quality of developmental projects.Approved new mega projects were discussed for Bahawalpur Division in the meeting.