'Promotion Badge Pinning' Ceremony To Rank Of ASIs, SIs Held

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub Inspectors (SIs) was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and Sub Inspectors (SIs) was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Thursday .

Capital City Police officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior police officers pinned shoulder promotion badges of the rank of ASIs and SIs on as many as 202 promoted Head Constables and Assistant Sub Inspectors.

As many as 127 Head Constables and 75 Assistant Sub Inspectors were pinned promotion badges to the next rank whereas 02 Junior Clerks also got promotion to the rank of Senior Clerks.

CCPO expressed best wishes for the future professional career of all the promoted police officers.

He congratulated all the promoted officers and said, "Departmental promotion not only upgrades ranks, but also enhances responsibilities of the officer to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism."CCPO Lahore hoped for best contribution towards effective citizen-centric policing by the newly promoted police officers.

The ASIs and Sub Inspectors promoted to the next rank were performing duties in different sections of Lahore office, including Operations and Investigation Wings, Anti Riot Force, Flying Squad, Police Lines, Elite Force and Dolphin Squad.

