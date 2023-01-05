UrduPoint.com

Proper Plan Chalked Out To Take His Life Like Salman Taseer, Claims Imran Khan

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Proper plan chalked out to take his life like Salman Taseer, claims Imran Khan  

The PTI Chairman has questioned the release of video statements of the suspect in the police custody, saying that who is behind it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday categorically said that a proper plan was planned to assassinate him as former Punjab Governor and PPP leader Salman Taseer was assassinated.

Imran Khan said that Naveed, who opened fire during his party’s long march near Wazirabad, was highly trained.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

The PTI Chairman also talked about the video statements of suspect Naveed, asking that who was behind it. He stated that the Wazirabad DPO sent the video to the reporters who were assigned the task of reporting against his party. He also asked that who asked the Counter -Terrorism Department (CTD) to record another video.

Imran Khan, “ I have not got the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident despite repeated attempts,”.

He also raised a question that who was behind the FIR.

Khan went on to say that the polygramphic test of the suspect was carried out and his statements turned out to be “false” which showed that Naveed was trained and he was sent to take his life.

Quoting Naveed, Imran Khan said, “the suspect said that he had no training in firing a pistol but it is just like Khawaja Asif that he is not a religious person,”.

He added that intention of all three shooters was quite clear that they had to take his life through a proper plan.

