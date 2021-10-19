UrduPoint.com

Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) Introduced New Code Of Conduct For Mankind: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) introduced new code of conduct for mankind: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Holy Prophet (SAWW) introduced a new code of conduct for the mankind.

The minister while addressing the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi ceremony, said Muslims all over the world love to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) very much and that is why they offer all sorts of sacrifices for the sanctity of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was arranged by district administration, held at General Bus Stand.

Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim, CPO Munir Masood, known industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin and a large number of citizens attended the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony.

The Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed said that Allah guided Prophet (PBUH) for the whole universe.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim also spoke and said "We should make pledge that We will reform ourselves by incorporating different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) in our lives.

At the end of ceremony food was distributed among the poor and homeless people. Special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country were also made on this occasion.

Related Topics

Multan World Poor Progress Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

21 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

1 hour ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.