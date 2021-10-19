Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) introduced new code of conduct for mankind: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Holy Prophet (SAWW) introduced a new code of conduct for the mankind.

The minister while addressing the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi ceremony, said Muslims all over the world love to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) very much and that is why they offer all sorts of sacrifices for the sanctity of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was arranged by district administration, held at General Bus Stand.

Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim, CPO Munir Masood, known industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin and a large number of citizens attended the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony.

The Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed said that Allah guided Prophet (PBUH) for the whole universe.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim also spoke and said "We should make pledge that We will reform ourselves by incorporating different aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) in our lives.

At the end of ceremony food was distributed among the poor and homeless people. Special prayers for progress and prosperity of the country were also made on this occasion.