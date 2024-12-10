Open Menu

Protection Of Human Rights Is The Foundation Of A Welfare Society: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that the protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday said that the protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society.

In his message on International Human Rights Day , he said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of every citizen.

Tessori said that the protection of the rights of backward classes is the guarantees national development.

He said that the dream of economic development and peace is not possible without respect for fundamental rights.

