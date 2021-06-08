Protest held against manhandling of executive engineer

The Dera Ismail Khan Division's Public Health Engineering Departments employees Tuesday staged protest against the manhandling of Executive Engineer Zeeshan Gandapur by the constructors

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan Division's Public Health Engineering Departments employees Tuesday staged protest against the manhandling of Executive Engineer Zeeshan Gandapur by the constructors.

A protest demonstration was held under the leadership of SE Public Health Masood ur Rehman, SE C&W Asif Imran and SE Irrigation Aqeel.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribing slogans against the constructors.

They demanded of the government to take action and arrest the culprits allegedly involved in the incident. They also demanded to provide security to them.