Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel stresses for responsible tourism practices

Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized responsible tourism practices to protect both the environment and local cultural values

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel emphasized responsible tourism practices to protect both the environment and local cultural values.

In a significant address during the Chitral Symposium held in Peshawar, the minister reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the provincial government, armed forces, and institutions to foster the growth of the tourism sector.

Highlighting key initiatives, the minister underscored the priority placed on providing necessary facilities.

He said tourism policing and a 24/7 helpline for the convenience and safety of tourists have already been introduced.

Welcoming public-private partnerships, he cited the establishment of four integrated tourism zones, with a special focus on Chitral, as a testament to the region's dedication to enhancing tourist attractions.

Expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support in organizing the successful Chitral Symposium, Minister Kakakhel praised the Department of Tourism, Culture and Tourism Authority for their commendable arrangements. He extended thanks to the Chitral community, including elders, experts, youth, media representatives, and stakeholders, for their active participation.

Emphasized the need to preserve the Chitral's diverse culture, rich traditions, heritage, and natural environment, the minister said.

Recognizing Chitral as a safe and culturally rich destination, he called for responsible tourism practices to protect both the environment and local cultural heritage, he added.

Barrister Feroze unveiled proposals presented during the symposium, including plans to designate 2024 as the Year of Tourism for the province.

He assured effective implementation through strong coordination and integrated mechanisms among all stakeholders, with a focus on providing better facilities.

He said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has a unique position in the world in terms of tourism. Centuries-old history, natural environment, hospitality and unique culture make it unique in the world.

As many as 90 per cent of Buddhist sites are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country has 22,000 heritage sites, five of which are UNESCO sites.

The province has 2000 valuable artefacts of which only 50% are on display in the Peshawar Museum. He said that we have to present it to the world in a positive way.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGFC North Major General Noor Wali Khan also addressed the Symposium, alongside other distinguished speakers from Chitral.

The event showcased cultural stalls reflecting Chitral and Kailash culture, with the caretaker minister presenting special shields and souvenirs to speakers and organizers as a token of appreciation for their valuable contributions.