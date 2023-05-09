Provincial govt determined to provide health facilities to people: CEO Asadullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Health Card Asadullah Kakar on Tuesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was determined to provide health facilities to the people.

He shared these views while addressing a meeting of Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) held under the Adaptive Social Protection Mission Team GIZ. Chief Executive Officer Balochistan Health Card Program Asadullah Kakar and other officers participated in the meeting through a video link.

Appreciating the efforts of GIZ Mission, the CEO of Balochistan Health Card said that it was a great opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences with other provinces and experts in this field.

He said that Balochistan was the largest province of the country in terms of area and the population was scattered.

However, the present provincial government is determined to provide health facilities to the people, he said.

He said that the provincial cabinet headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has recently approved the Balochistan Health Card Program (BHCP), this program would soon be launched across the province for facilitating people in the area.

He emphasized the importance of sustainability for the BHCP and said that various avenues would be explored to ensure the long-term success of the programme.

He maintained that it was important to integrate the Adaptive Social Protection (ASP) mechanism with our health insurance program, adding that the inclusion of various programmes working on disaster control in Balochistan would not only improve the resilience of our healthcare system but also reduce the cost burden from our population to deal with disasters.

He stressed that the technical assistance of GIZ Mission in developing digital empanelment for BHCP would be greatly appreciated, adding that Balochistan would be the first province of the country to have hospitals digitally empanelled which would make the empanelment process transparent and fair.