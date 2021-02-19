Provincial Minister condoles with Qaim Ali Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday visited the residence of PPP leader and former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah at Khairpur Jillani House to offer condolence over the demise of his daughter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday visited the residence of PPP leader and former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah at Khairpur Jillani House to offer condolence over the demise of his daughter.

He offered fateha for the departed soul and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise Qaim Ali Shah's daughter.