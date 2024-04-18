Provincial Monitoring Control Room Established For NA-196 By-election
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a Provincial Monitoring Control Room (PMCR) at the office of Election Commissioner Sindh at Karachi for the By-Election of NA- 196 Kambar-Shahdadkot-1.
According to ECP Sindh spokesman, in case of any complaint regarding Bye Election process, complaints could be filed on telephone numbers 021-99205338/99206645/46 or through email at [email protected]. The control room will work till the culmination of the electoral process, he added.
